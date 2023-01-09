(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) January marks National Human trafficking prevention month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the "trafficking victims protection act of 2000.”
MoDOT has been working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking across Missouri.
In a news release, MoDOT director Patrick McKenna states that human trafficking remains a growing concern in the Show-Me-State.
According to the National Human Trafficking hotline, there were 240 human trafficking cases reported in Missouri in 2021.
If you suspect someone is being forced to engage in any activity from which they can't leave, call the National Human Trafficking resource center hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text BEFREE (233733).