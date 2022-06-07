Jasinski to take over as interim provost at Missouri State University

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University President, Dr. John Jasinski, will be taking over the interim provost position at Missouri State University.
Missouri State President Clif Smart made the announcement on Tuesday.
Jasinski will begin his new role on July 1.
Earlier this year, Jasinski announced he was parting ways with Northwest after the Board of Regents had chosen to not renew his contract.
In Clif’s Notes, I welcome Dr. John Jasinski to @MissouriState as the university’s interim provost. John will come to us following a 13-year tenure as president of Northwest Missouri State University. https://t.co/5F5VaPCwYg— Clif Smart (@ClifSmart) June 7, 2022