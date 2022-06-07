 Skip to main content
Jasinski to take over as interim provost at Missouri State University

John Jasinski

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University President, Dr. John Jasinski, will be taking over the interim provost position at Missouri State University.

Missouri State President Clif Smart made the announcement on Tuesday.

Jasinski will begin his new role on July 1. 

Earlier this year, Jasinski announced he was parting ways with Northwest after the Board of Regents had chosen to not renew his contract.