Jefferson City tops Mustangs, wins MINK League Championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Jefferson City Renegades spoiled the St. Joseph Mustangs chances of winning four-straight MINK League Championships Saturday night.

Jefferson City beat the Mustangs, 4-0, in Game 3 of the series to claim its first-ever league title.

The Renegades scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and added an insurance run later in the game.

The Mustangs came up short of their ninth league title, but here is a list of the club's championships since 2009: 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022.

