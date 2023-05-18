 Skip to main content
Jersey Mike's Subs planning to come to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new restaurant is looking to come to St. Joseph. Jersey Mike's Subs appears to be moving into the former Pie Five Pizza location.

St. Joseph City Planning & Community Development Director Clint Thompson says the city has received a permit for tenant finish for the building at 3508 North Belt Highway for Jersey Mike's.

However, the city has not received a business application or a final request for certificate of occupancy at the location. 

Pie Five Pizza closed it's doors earlier this year.