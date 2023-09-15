Jewels of St. Joseph Architectural Home Tours

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The Historic St. Joseph Foundation is hosting a "Jewels of Saint Joseph Homes Tour" that showcases architectural homes located in downtown St. Joseph.
Over 600 tickets have been sold to tour these historic homes.
They were built over 50 years ago, and are some of St. Joseph's most historical buildings that contain a plethora of history.
The tour involves walkthroughs on homes such as the Shakespeare Chateau, Nathan Ogden mansion, CD Smith house, and more.
All proceeds are going to support preservation efforts in St. Joseph.
Tickets are sold out, but you can still support the preservation efforts by visiting www.historicsaintjosephfoundation.com