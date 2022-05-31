 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following counties,
Atchison KS, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of
Missouri, including the following counties, Buchanan, Caldwell,
Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte and Ray.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in
the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee,
Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie
Village, Gardner, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Merriam,
Mission, Smithville, Kearney, Bonner Springs and Richmond.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Joint Veterans committee holds Remembrance Ceremony to mark Memorial Day

  • 0

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Memorial day is a day to honor the military personnel who have fought for our country's freedom.

Locally and nationwide people gathered to honor our veterans.

"They had a mission, and above all they believed in duty, they believed in honor, they believed in their country. And still today we are free because they were brave,” President Joe Biden said.

This memorial day, people across the country remembered those who fought and died for our freedom.

Here in St. Joseph, the Joint Veterans Committee held a remembrance ceremony at Civic Center Park.

"We need to remember our veterans and those that have gone before us. We don't, we're going to repeat that,” John Minton from the Joint Veterans Committee said.

This year the committee wants to remind people that it's not a barbecue weekend, but a memorial weekend.

"We've been doing Buddy Poppy drives all over town. And we're finding out that most of the youngsters don't realize what the buddy poppies are. Right. And I simply point out that a Buddy Poppy is 1000 tears, or 1000 souls of a million tears. That represents all those that we lost and all the people and all the military cemeteries worldwide. And so today's the day to remember those," Marlin “Lee” England from the Joint Veterans Committee said.

The Joint Veterans Committee and audience members alike hope events like this will encourage the community to get out and support our veterans.

"So many people are confused about the meaning of today, and what it's actually for and what it's actually about, about memorializing, you know, our soldiers and military people who died in the war, though you should still think of veterans every day,” audience member Sarah Davis said. 

This was the first time the relatively new joint vet event could be held outside because of Covid and bad weather in previous years.

The veterans organization joined the central high school ROTC unit, along with speakers, St. Joseph mayor John Josendale, and Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.

