Josendale and Wilkinson will advance to general election for mayor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson emerged victorious in Tuesday night’s St. Joseph mayoral primary, prevailing over two competitors for the chance to face off in the April general election.
Unofficial results showed Josendale captured 38.46 percent of the vote with Wilkinson about 22 percent of the vote. Whitney Lanning and Gary Lewis trailed Wilkinson.
Gary Wilkinson is a former city council member who served three terms starting in the mid-1980s until 1998. Wilkinson, a lifelong St. Joseph resident, took his first government job in University City as the superintendent of streets. In addition to serving as a city council member, Wilkinson has served on local committees and commissions for the City of St. Joseph.
John Josendale is a lifelong St. Joseph resident who worked at Wire Rope and WireCo for more than 47 years including as one of its chief executives before retiring in 2020. He was the leading fundraiser in the contest for the nonpartisan primary.
Gary Lewis worked in the health care and pharmaceutical industries throughout his career. He is currently the occupational health nurse at Tyson Foods. Lewis is proud to be a lifelong southside St. Joseph resident.
Whitney Lanning has served as the Executive Director of Community Action Partnership of St. Joseph since March of 2016. Prior to taking the helm, she served as CAP’s Early Childhood Programs Director for two years after working for Missouri’s Department of Social Services in Jackson County for five years.
The winner of the general election will replace current mayor Bill McMurray who was elected in April 2018 and announced he would not seek re-election in 2021.