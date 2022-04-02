Junior League hosting Cinderella's Closet program, giving away free prom dresses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Junior League of St. Joseph is hosting their prom program Cinderella's Closet.
The group offers free prom dresses to area high school girls including accessories. The Junior League volunteers are available to help girls pick out and try on dresses.
This is in partnership with AFL-CIO Community Services who helps provide the dresses from donations. There is still another date girls can go look for dresses but the junior league may add more dates this month.
"A lot of them look like very like high end dresses. They look like they could cost a couple hundred dollars. So I mean, even if they are super cheap here. I mean, you're getting a really high quality dress for pretty low price," Ryan Slibowski said.
"And since there's such a variety, like everybody could find one that they like here probably, since they've got a bunch of different sizes and a bunch of different colors and styles and everything," Samantha Rumsey said.
The next scheduled date is April 6 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and appointments are requested but not required. You can go to the Cinderella's Closet location at 3007 north Belt Highway.
The Junior League will also post updates on their Facebook page. If you want to donate any of your prom dresses you can contact AFL-CIO Community Services.