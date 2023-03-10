Kansas City Chiefs announce the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Otis Taylor

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs announced the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Otis Taylor.
The former wide receiver and Super Bowl champion died at the age of 80.
Full statement from Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt:
"The Kansas City Chiefs organization is saddened by the passing of Otis Taylor. My family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Otis' wife Regina, his sister Odell and the entire Taylor family as we mourn his passing. Otis was a Chief throughout his 11-year career, and he played an integral part in the early success of our franchise. He became a Kansas City icon with his signature touchdown in Super Bowl IV, as he helped the Chiefs bring home our first Lombardi Trophy. He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off-the-field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis' legacy will live forever as a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame."