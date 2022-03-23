Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill traded to Miami Dolphins

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Chiefs will receive five draft picks which include a first-round pick in the 2022 draft at No. 29, a 2nd-round pick and a 4th-round pick in 2022. The Chiefs will also receive a 4th and 6th round picks in 2023.
According to Schefter, the Dolphins are giving Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension including $72.2 million guaranteed.
