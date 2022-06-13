 Skip to main content
Kansas City man charged for May arson fires

Caldwell County first fire located near SW State Route D and SW Colt Dr. on Tuesday morning in suspected arson.

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A Kansas City man has been arrested in connection to arson fires that occurred in May.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department, Harold Edwards Jr., 27, was arrested on Friday, June 10 with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff's Office. 

One of the homes was located near Southwest State Route D and SW Colt Drive outside of Polo. The sheriff's department said a body was found inside of the house.

Edwards has been charged with three counts of arson in the second degree, three counts of burglary in the second degree and three counts of property damage in the first degree.

The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff's department is anticipating more charges. 

Edwards is currently being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center without bond.

