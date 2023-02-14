Kansas City prepares for Super Bowl Victory Parade on Wednesday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs came away with their second Super Bowl win in four years Sunday night. The Chiefs coming back from a ten-point deficit at half-time to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.
Now that the team is back in Kansas City, officials are preparing for the Victory Parade on Wednesday.
"We are also excited to talk about the details for what should be a memorable celebration for everyone here at Chiefs Kingdom this week," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "We are working with so many different agencies. Our aviation department, our federal agency colleagues, the Kansas City Fire Department, Kansas City's Police Department, the City of Kansas City, Missouri as represented by our manager, Jackson County, the Kansas City Sports Commission, and so many, indeed thousands of folks that will make sure, through their work, that we have a great celebration and parade this week."
The parade will begin at noon at 6th and Grand Boulevard. The parade route will head south on Grand ending up at Union Station. The city will then host a victory rally in front of Union Station at 1:45 p.m.
Officials warn that mobile phone reception is expected to be impacted due to the large crowd that is expected to be in attendance.
City officials urge fans have a plan in case they get separated from friends and family.
"We need your help to make sure that the parade is enjoyable and safe for everyone," Chief of the Kansas City Police Department, Stacey Graves said. "I just want to note that during the Royals parade, we had about one-hundred kids that were lost. We will have seven reunification locations along the route."
With thousands of fans expected to attend this year's parade, Kathy Nelson with the Kansas City Sports Commission, encourages fans to arrive early to view the parade.
"Be sure to try and carpool or use the K.C. A.T.A. Park and Ride options and arrive early to find a sport to view the parade or rally."
Officials add that the parade will be a family-friendly event.
"If you come through, bring your kindest selves, and more than anything to make sure that you are a happy part of our celebration," said Lucas. "Kansas City truly is a championship city."
For more information on the parade and where to park, click here.