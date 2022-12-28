Kansas governor bans TikTok from state-owned devices

(TOPEKA, Ks.) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order to ban TikTok from all state-owned devices.
Executive Order 22-10 immediately bans the social media platform for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards and commissions and their respective employees and prohibits access on the state network.
“Today, I am taking common-sense steps to protect Kansans’ privacy and security,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a press release. “TikTok mines users’ data and potentially makes it available to the Chinese Communist Party, a threat recognized by a growing group of bipartisan leaders across the United States.”
According to a release from the governor’s office, the order is in response to the national security and privacy risks posed by TikTok, whose parent company is a Chinese-owned company subject to Chinese government requests for data, technology and other intellectual property.
The order does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of Secretary of State, the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, the Office of the State Treasurer, the Department of Education, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of the Government.
Kansas now joins Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Nebraska in implementing security policies related to TikTok.
“In many cases, social media platforms collect a significant amount of user data or have access to a significant amount of device resources and data. Individuals are often not aware of the breadth and depth of data that is being collected or the access that the application may have to phones. Much of the data collected isn’t necessarily required for the stated function of these applications but is collected for other purposes,” Kansas Chief Information Security Officer Jeff Maxon says. “The potential ability for a foreign government to manipulate or use the collected data, or access devices, to track or influence Kansans is concerning. Limiting or restricting the use of an application like this is a simple step we can take to reduce any potential impacts on executive branch employees and citizens.”
