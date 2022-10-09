Kansas Republican party bus tour in Atchison

(ATCHISON, Ks.) The midterm elections are just around the corner next month and that means candidates are on their tours through the state.
Sunday evening the Kansas Republican party's bus tour went to Atchison.
Candidates for the Kansas GOP there included Attorney General Derek Schmidt-- who is running for governor, Congressman Jake LaTurner--who is running for re-election to the U.S. house for Kansas' 2nd Congressional District, and a few others.
They visited with voters who came out to meet them and voice their concerns as the elections are soon.
"I'm a Kansas conservative Republican with common sense values. And I think that is squarely in the mainstream for Kansas, I think Kansans are going to choose to do better November the 8th. And one party rule, which is what we have in Washington, D.C. just hasn't gotten the job done," Schmidt said.
"We need to elect a Republican House of Representatives. So we can have proper oversight over this administration, exercise the power of the purse and start changing things in this country for the better," LaTurner said.