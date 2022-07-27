Kansas will be the first state allowing voters to decide on abortion

(TOPEKA, Ks.) Kansas becomes the first state in the country with a planned vote on a state constitutional amendment related to abortion.
It comes in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state constitution protects abortion rights.
However, the proposed ballot measure called 'value them both' could amend the state constitution to restrict abortion.
Currently, abortion is legal in Kansas up to 20 weeks after fertilization.
Kansas is one of the states to which people from Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri travel to for abortion services.
The new measure will be on the ballot for the state's primary election August 2.
A “yes” vote means the voter supports restricting abortion while a vote of “no.”
Would protect abortion rights and keep it legal in the state.