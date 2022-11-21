KCI expecting 350,000 plus Thanksgiving travellers

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) It is gearing up to be a busy holiday travel season, both on the ground and in the skies.
Staff at the Kansas City International Airport are preparing for more than 350,000 thanksgiving travelers.
Officials with the airport suggest travelers arrive early, at least two hours prior to departure time.
Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced to keep things at the terminal curbs running smoothly.
For more tips on what you should do before heading to KCI, head over to flykci.com.