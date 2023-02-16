KCPD Officer, K-9, and pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Police Department reports that an officer, his K-9 partner, and a pedestrian were killed in a crash late Wednesday night.
Police say that the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. when a car crashed into the officer's cruiser. The impact cause the cruiser to hit a person that was walking nearby.
During a news conference, Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Stacey Graves identified the officer and K-9 on Thursday as James Muhlbauer and K-9 officer Champ.
"It was rough last night. Our officers are hurting. They are shaken. They are upset. I can tell you that last night the bond and the comradery of our K-9 officers was something to be seen," said Stacey. "It was something special to see them come together. And they wanted to ensure that Champ and Jim were physically transported together for their heroes escort."
KCPD shared on social media that Officer Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD. K-9 Champ was with the department for one year and lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Muhlbauer was married and a father.