Keeping roads clear: MoDOT responds to major winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The latest round of winter weather across Missouri kept road crews busy, before and during Wednesday's storm.
Road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation were out in full force, preparing for several feet of snow across the Show-me state.
"Statewide, we’ve been looking at this for a while," Marty Liles, MoDOT said.
For the northwest district, the track of this particular storm system was out of the ordinary. While that meant less snow for the Northwest Missouri area than most, Liles said it hadn’t meant less work.
"Right now we’re into two 12 hour shifts 24/7 just trying to get things cleaned up," Liles said.
Crews are working around the clock to clear roads throughout the state.
For parts of Missouri even more snow is still in the forecast, and that means MoDOT as a whole will have to respond putting crews where they’re needed most.
"We may be moving staff and resources down to another portion of our state to help out," Liles said.
Liles said with drivers’ help MoDOT will be able to make due, he recommends drivers maintain their distance from plow trucks, buckle up and keep their phone down.
MoDOT is currently hiring more drivers, more information can be found on their website.