 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. Night time lows between 75
to 80 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Keeping your pets safe this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Summer heat

As the hot weather continues, make sure you're keeping yourself and those around you safe...including your pets.

Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so make sure they have plenty of fresh, clean water when it's hot or humid outdoors. 

Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, and in extreme cases, collapse.

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.

Keep walks during the hottest parts of the day to a minimum, as hot asphalt can cause paw pads to burn. 

"If your pet suffers from heatstroke, you know it's gonna it's gonna be fatal. And it's, it's a terrible way for them to die. So there, you really have to make sure that we're checking on them. They don't have a voice. They can't say, hey, you know, it's too hot out here. So we have to make sure that we're taking good care of them and keeping a close eye on them," said Aubrey Silvey, Human Educator for St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue.

If you see an animal that you are concerned about, you can call St. Joseph Animal Control And Rescue and they will check on the pet to make sure that it is okay and safe.

 

Recommended for you