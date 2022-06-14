Keeping your pets safe this summer

As the hot weather continues, make sure you're keeping yourself and those around you safe...including your pets.
Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so make sure they have plenty of fresh, clean water when it's hot or humid outdoors.
Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, and in extreme cases, collapse.
Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.
Keep walks during the hottest parts of the day to a minimum, as hot asphalt can cause paw pads to burn.
"If your pet suffers from heatstroke, you know it's gonna it's gonna be fatal. And it's, it's a terrible way for them to die. So there, you really have to make sure that we're checking on them. They don't have a voice. They can't say, hey, you know, it's too hot out here. So we have to make sure that we're taking good care of them and keeping a close eye on them," said Aubrey Silvey, Human Educator for St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue.
If you see an animal that you are concerned about, you can call St. Joseph Animal Control And Rescue and they will check on the pet to make sure that it is okay and safe.