KFEQ radio celebrates 100 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As KFEQ celebrates their 100th anniversary, they're reflecting back on where it all began.
After being founded in 1923 by John Scroggin, a college student from Nebraska, it quickly expanded, becoming St. Joseph's radio spot for news, talk, sports, and farm.
"KFEQ is known as the voice of St. Joseph, but it didn't it didn't start in St. Joseph, it actually started in a small South Central Nebraska town called Oak by a University of Nebraska engineering student," said KFEQ News Director Brent Martin. "He decided that he's gonna go big time. 200 watt station that he starts in Oak, Nebraska, at the back of his dad's bank, in this little bitty room, and he gets a license for it provisional three months. And that's how it all starts."
After moving to St. Joseph in 1926 and expanding his business, Scroggin's KFEQ continued to grow, eventually branching off into television in the 50's, becoming what KQ2 News is today.
Now, 100 years after the station got its start, staff at KFEQ and the rest of Eagle Communications can't help but feel a sense of pride being a part of the radio empire that Scroggin built.
"You look back and you understand how many great broadcasters have come before. There's names and names of people that have been broadcasters and it makes me think about, they set the foundation of what we have now," said Martin. "It's almost as if it's a responsibility that we must continue what they started. They gave us a foundation. They did all this hard work over 100 years, and now it's up to us to carry it on."
As television and podcast streaming becomes more and more popular, Martin says the key for keeping radio relevant is to adapt.
"There is a future [for radio] but you have to be flexible, you have to be nimble, and you have to be creative, and I think all of us in broadcasting have to be that way. It's not the same as it was when I started my career. It's nothing like it was when John Scroggin started KFEQ, but there's still a place," said Martin. "There's a place for community service, people talking and helping their community. So I think there's a future there, but I think we have to decide what that future is going to be and we have to be adaptable."
From a one man show in the back of a Nebraska bank, to a full fledged station in St. Joseph with multiple programs, Martin says that the success is found within the people who make it all happen.
"I would say the key longevity is all the broadcasters. All those people before who have dedicated their lives, their careers, to making it work, and there's just so many people who have done that over the years at KFEQ. Without the people, it doesn't last 100 years."
The official 100th anniversary is February 16 due to the station receiving its official license Febraury 16 of 1923, but Martin suggests that Scroggin may have pirated his station one day prior, therefore potentially making the 100th anniversary February 15.