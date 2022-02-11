KQ2 Forecast: A breezy Friday ahead

A few sprinkles are possible this morning, but most areas will stay dry. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 40s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 35 mph.
A cold front will move through this tomorrow morning bringing us some cooler temperature for this weekend. Highs will be in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again into next week. Rain chances will also start to increase by mid week.