KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Sunshine looks to make a return today with temperatures making a run for the 60s. Isolated rain chances make their way back to the forecast Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours however much of the day will be dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday looks to be another mostly sunny day with temperature in the lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front will move through Wednesday cooling temperatures down for the end of the work week. Spring-like weather looks to return for the weekend.