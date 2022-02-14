KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Temperatures will be slightly above average today with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Tuesday with highs making a run for the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side tomorrow with gusts up to 35 mph.
Temperatures will stay mild on Wednesday as the chance for a few scattered showers returns. A strong cold front will move through Wednesday night changing rain into snow. Right now snow showers do not look to accumulate much. Temperatures will start to warm up again Friday through the weekend.