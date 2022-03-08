KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Temperatures today will try and warm up with highs in the mid 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine with increasing clouds this afternoon.
Similar conditions in store for Wednesday as temperatures remain slightly below average in the mid to lower 40s. Rain and snow chances will start to increase again Wednesday night. Snow chances will continue through the day on Thursday with breezy and cold conditions. Accumulating snow looks likely for NW Missouri. Temperatures will stay on the cold side Friday and Saturday before 50s return again on Sunday.