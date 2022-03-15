KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Tuesday ahead

The warming trend looks to continue today with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s by Wednesday as sunny and dry weather continues.
Thursday looks to bring us our next chance of rain, mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will continue overnight and taper off by early Friday morning. Temperatures look to be a bit cooler on Friday with highs in the 50s with clearing skies. Temperatures will warm up into the 60s and 70s again by the weekend.