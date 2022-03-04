KQ2 Forecast: Another above average day ahead

Temperatures today will be making a run for the 70s again as dry weather continues. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will also be a bit on the breezy side with gusts up to 30 mph out of the south.
Temperatures will make it back into the 70s again on Saturday before a cold front moves through Saturday evening. This will bring us the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature will be on the cooler side to end the weekend into next week with a few lingering rain chances.