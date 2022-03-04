 Skip to main content
...VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...

Gusty winds will increase from the south during the day on Friday.
Expect winds to range in the 15 to 25 mph range, with occasionally
higher gusts around 30 mph also possible. Relative humidity will
be ranging between 30 and 40 percent, but there could be a brief
period this afternoon where relative humidity drops to below 30
percent. Due to the dry fuels and gusty winds outdoor burning is
strongly discouraged on Friday, due to those conditions promoting
rapid fire spread.


Southerly winds will increase once again on Saturday, perhaps as
high as 20 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts approaching 40 mph.
Outdoor burning is once again discouraged on Saturday.

KQ2 Forecast: Another above average day ahead

7 day forecast 3-4

Temperatures today will be making a run for the 70s again as dry weather continues.  Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will also be a bit on the breezy side with gusts up to 30 mph out of the south. 

Temperatures will make it back into the 70s again on Saturday before a cold front moves through Saturday evening.  This will bring us the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature will be on the cooler side to end the weekend into next week with a few lingering rain chances.

 

