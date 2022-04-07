KQ2 Forecast: Another breezy day ahead

Some slightly cooler weather on the way for the next few days. Today we will warm up into the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated rain showers can not be ruled out this afternoon, however most of the day will be dry. Winds will be very breezy today with gusts up to 40 mph. Outdoor burning should be avoided again today.
Similar conditions will continue on Friday with highs in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 30 mph. The weekend looks to be comfortable with a slight warm up expected on Saturday. Highs will be back in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. The big warm up arrived Sunday into next week with high back in the 70s.