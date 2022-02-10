KQ2 Forecast: Another mild day ahead

Today will be another above average day with highs back in the middle 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the south west.
Temperatures will remain above average Friday with highs back in the 50s. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out Friday night as a cold front approaches. Much colder temperatures will arrive on Saturday with highs in the lower 30s. The cool down wont last long. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid 40s by Sunday with the warming trend continuing into next week.