KQ2 Forecast: Cool temperatures with clearing skies today

Cooler weather continues across the area today with the chance for some light snow mixing in with rain early this morning. Minor to no accumulations expected. Skies should gradually clear throughout the day with temperatures warming up into the mid 40s.
Temperature will start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight rain chance late Friday night, but most rain will fall in the overnight hours and clear by Saturday morning. Rain chances look to ramp up again early next week.