Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler today, Freeze Warning in effect tonight

  • 0
Freeze Warning 4-13

A Freeze Warning will go into effect overnight at 1 a.m. and last through 9 a.m. Thursday. 

Severe weather moved out of the area overnight as a cold front passed through.  Cooler temperatures will remain throughout the day.  A few isolated showers will be possible through the morning hours, but overnight most of today will be dry.  Highs will be in the mid to lower 50s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. 

Sunny and dry weather looks to return Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain slightly below average.   The weekend looks to remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s.  The weekend also looks to bring a few chances for a few isolated rain chances mainly throughout the day Sunday. 

 

