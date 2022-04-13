KQ2 Forecast: Cooler today, Freeze Warning in effect tonight

A Freeze Warning will go into effect overnight at 1 a.m. and last through 9 a.m. Thursday.
Severe weather moved out of the area overnight as a cold front passed through. Cooler temperatures will remain throughout the day. A few isolated showers will be possible through the morning hours, but overnight most of today will be dry. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
Sunny and dry weather looks to return Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain slightly below average. The weekend looks to remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s. The weekend also looks to bring a few chances for a few isolated rain chances mainly throughout the day Sunday.