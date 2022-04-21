KQ2 Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9 AM

 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Dense fog has developed across the area this morning.  Use caution and give yourself some extra time for your morning commute. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures making a run into the low to mid 70s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out this afternoon, however most of the day will be dry.

A better chance for showers and storms will arrive late tonight into the overnight hours. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. A few showers and storms could linger through the morning hours Friday, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures look to peak tomorrow with highs in the 80s.  More isolated rain chances continue on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s.  Slightly cooler weather looks to return on Sunday into next week.

 