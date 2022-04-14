 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon...

Sustained west winds of 20 to 25 mph will be accompanied by
frequent gusts of 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Additionally,
relative humidity values will range through the mid 20 percent
range through the afternoon.

This combination of strong winds and moderately dry relative
humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
far east central Kansas and portions of western Missouri. Outdoor
burning of any kind is discouraged as any fire would have the
potential to spread rapidly.

KQ2 Forecast: Fire Weather Warning and Wind Advisory in effect today

Fire Weather Warning 4-14

High Fire Danger today due to high winds and dry conditions.  Burning is not advised. 

Sunny and dry weather returns today with temperatures making a run for the 60s.  It will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 40 mph possible. 

Friday and Saturday look to stay sunny and dry with temperatures cooling off slightly into the 50s.   Isolated rain chances look to move back into the area on Sunday with temperature remaining in the 50s. Next week looks to start off on the cool side with temperatures warming up again by mid week.

  

