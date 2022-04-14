KQ2 Forecast: Fire Weather Warning and Wind Advisory in effect today

High Fire Danger today due to high winds and dry conditions. Burning is not advised.
Sunny and dry weather returns today with temperatures making a run for the 60s. It will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Friday and Saturday look to stay sunny and dry with temperatures cooling off slightly into the 50s. Isolated rain chances look to move back into the area on Sunday with temperature remaining in the 50s. Next week looks to start off on the cool side with temperatures warming up again by mid week.