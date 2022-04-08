 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

KQ2 Forecast: Freeze warning in effect late tonight

  Updated
Freeze Warning 4-8

A Freeze Warning will go into effect at 1 AM and last through 8 AM Saturday. 

A few areas of light snow will be possible during the morning hours.  Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day with temperatures remaining on the cool side in the mid to upper 40s.  Winds will also remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures look to slowly start to warm up Saturday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.  A few clouds will move in on Sunday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s. Next week temperatures look to stay on the warm side with increasing shower and storm chances. Early modal data indicates that a few thunderstorms next week could be on the strong to severe side.

 

