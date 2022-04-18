 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect through Tuesday morning

  • Updated
Freeze Warning 4-18

Widespread frost across the area this morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon.  Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the mid 50s.  Winds will be on the breezy side as well out of the northwest gusting up to 30 mph.

Temperature will remain below average on Tuesday with increasing clouds.  Isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.  Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Off and on rain chances will likely continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend as temperatures begin to warm back up into the 60s and 70s.

 

