KQ2 Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect through Tuesday morning

Widespread frost across the area this morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be on the breezy side as well out of the northwest gusting up to 30 mph.
Temperature will remain below average on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Off and on rain chances will likely continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend as temperatures begin to warm back up into the 60s and 70s.