 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected outside
of the KC Metro.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Freeze Warning through 9 AM, mostly cloudy by the afternoon

  • 0
Freeze warning 4-19

Widespread frost across the area again this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again today with highs in the mid 50s.  Clouds will build into the area throughout the day. The vast majority of today will be dry, but an isolated shower can not be ruled out this evening. 

Temperatures will start to warm up on Wednesday as rain chances increase. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well tomorrow.  Isolated showers possible again Thursday however much of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 70s.  80s look to return on Friday.  Scattered shower chances continue this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 60s by Sunday.

 

Tags

Recommended for you