KQ2 Forecast: Freeze Warning through 9 AM, mostly cloudy by the afternoon

Widespread frost across the area again this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again today with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will build into the area throughout the day. The vast majority of today will be dry, but an isolated shower can not be ruled out this evening.
Temperatures will start to warm up on Wednesday as rain chances increase. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well tomorrow. Isolated showers possible again Thursday however much of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 70s. 80s look to return on Friday. Scattered shower chances continue this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 60s by Sunday.