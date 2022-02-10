KQ2 Forecast: Light rain possible overnight

Temperatures will stay very mild overnight as clouds build into the area. Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 40s by tomorrow morning. A few areas of light rain and sprinkles will be possible overnight into early tomorrow morning as a cold front approaches.
The cold front will move through late tomorrow morning bringing us a breezy northerly wind. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph tomorrow. Temperature will still make it into the 50s tomorrow with gradually clearing skies. We will feel the effects of the cold front this weekend with highs in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again into next week. Rain chances will also start to increase by mid week.