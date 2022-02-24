KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible today

Cold temperatures are set to continue today with highs back in the low to mid 20s this afternoon. Most of today will be cloudy and dry, but a few light snow showers will be possible late morning into the afternoon hours. Snow showers will amount to less than an inch.
Temperature will slowly start to warm up Friday with highs back in the 30s. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Next week looks to start off mild with 50s and 60s returning. Sunny and dry weather will continue through the weekend into early next week.