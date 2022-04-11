KQ2 Forecast: Mild today, strong storms possible Tuesday night

Today should be a fairly pleasant day weather wise with highs in the mid to upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will remain on the calmer side about 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow brings us our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, however much of the day time outs will be dry. Tomorrow will be warm and breezy with high in the upper 70s and gusts up to 36 mph. Tuesday night in Wednesday brings us the chance for strong to severe storms, starting after sunset. Damaging hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat, but a tornado or two can not be ruled out. Storms will move out of the area to the east through the day Wednesday.
A cold front will eventually move through Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week. Sunny and dry weather looks to return Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks to remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s. The weekend looks to bring a few chances for isolated showers.