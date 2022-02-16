 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Mild today, winter storm watch for Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Storm Watch 2-16

Today will be another mild day with temperatures hanging out in the 50s.  Winds will remain breezy today as they start to come out of the north with the passing of a cold front.  That front will bring us the chance for a few isolated showers late this afternoon into the evening hours.

As the cold air surges into our area, temperatures will start to drop overnight transitioning our rain into a wintry mix.  This could make the road slick for the morning commute Thursday.  This wintry mix will eventually transition all to snow overnight into Thursday morning. Snow will taper off by noon.  Higher snowfall totals look to be down to our south, but 1-3 inches is possible in St. Joseph.  Less than an inch is possible in extreme NW Missouri.  Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again on Friday into the weekend.

 

