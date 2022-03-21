KQ2 Forecast: Multiple chances for rain this week

Several chances for rain in the forecast over the next few days. The first will be today, mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours. We will start off cloudy and breezy today, with temperature making it into the mid to upper 60s. Scattered rain chances push into the area mainly for the second half of the day. The rain will be on the lighter side, most areas will see less than a 10th of an inch.
More moderate rain will pick up overnight. Off and on rain chances look to continue through the day Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday with the possibility for some light snow to mix in during the morning hours. A rain/snow mix will be possible again on Thursday morning. Precipitation chances will finally move out of the area Thursday afternoon. Temperature will start to warm up by the weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s.