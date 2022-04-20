KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today

Temperatures will start to warm up today as rain chances increase. A few isolated showers will be possible this morning, but a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the area this afternoon. This activity will be fairly scattered, so we will still have a lot of try time today.
Isolated showers possible again Thursday however much of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 70s. 80s look to return on Friday with a stray showers possible, however most of the day will remain dry and sunny. Scattered shower chances continue this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 60s by Sunday. Temperatures look to be in the 60s to start next week.