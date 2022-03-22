KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers continue today

More rain chances on the way for today. Rain will be scattered and light throughout the morning. Thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon. A few strong to severe thunderstorms can not be ruled out, mainly along and east of I-35.
Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday with the possibility for some light snow to mix in during the morning hours. Conditions look to start to dry out on Thursday as clouds linger. Temperature will start to warm up by the weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs in the 70s look to return early next week.