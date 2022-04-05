KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers possible this afternoon

Isolated rain chances make their way back to the forecast today, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours however much of the day will be dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday looks to be another mostly sunny day with temperature in the lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side with gusts up to 35 mph. A cold front will move through Wednesday cooling temperatures down for the end of the work week. Spring-like weather looks to return for the weekend. Next week looks to start on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s.