KQ2 Forecast: Showers and storms possible today

Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side today due to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 60s this afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day today into the overnight hours.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue on Friday, mainly for the second half of the day. Thunderstorms will continue late Friday into the overnight hours on Saturday. A few could be on the strong to severe side. Rain looks to move out of the area by Saturday afternoon with dry conditions in store for the rest of the weekend.