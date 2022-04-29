 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Severe Outlook 4-29

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue  today.  A few thunderstorms will be possible this morning while most of the afternoon will be dry. Thunderstorms will return tonight  into the overnight hours. A few could be on the strong to severe side.  Rain looks to move out of the area by Saturday afternoon with dry conditions in store for the rest of the weekend. 

Next week looks to bring more unsettled weather with rain chances returning on Monday.  Temperatures look to be slightly below average next week with highs in the mid to lower 60s.

 

