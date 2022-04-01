KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns today

Temperatures will finally start to warm up again today with highs making a run for the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will return overnight, mainly after midnight. Rain showers should push out of the area before 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday with highs back in the lower 60s. A few more clouds will arrive on Sunday with the slight chance for a stray shower, however most of the day will be dry. 60s looks to continue into next week with increasing rain chances.