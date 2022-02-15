 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND
DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 025, 028, 029, 037, 044,
102, 103, AND 104...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 7 PM CST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 057, 060, and 105.Fire
weather zones 043, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Southerly winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
are expected Tuesday afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity is expected to fall between 25
to 30 percent Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy today, fire weather warning in effect till 7 PM

Fire weather warning 2-15

Temperatures are starting out on the cold side this morning with lows in the 20s.  Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 35 mph. Outdoor burning today should be avoided today due to high winds.  A Fire Weather Warning remains in effect through 7 PM.

Temperatures will stay on the milder side Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible.  The rain will mainly be on the lighter side.  A cold front will move through overnight Wednesday into Thursday.  Rain will change over to snow Thursday morning.  Some light accumulating snow will be possible.  Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again through the end of the work week into the weekend.

 

