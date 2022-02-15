KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy today, fire weather warning in effect till 7 PM

Temperatures are starting out on the cold side this morning with lows in the 20s. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 35 mph. Outdoor burning today should be avoided today due to high winds. A Fire Weather Warning remains in effect through 7 PM.
Temperatures will stay on the milder side Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible. The rain will mainly be on the lighter side. A cold front will move through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Rain will change over to snow Thursday morning. Some light accumulating snow will be possible. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again through the end of the work week into the weekend.