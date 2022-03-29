KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy today, storms likely overnight

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs making a run for the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 35 mph.
Rain chances will really start to ramp up late tonight into the overnight hours. Strong to severe storms will also be possible as a cold front approaches our area. The main concern is damaging winds and the possibility for hail, however an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be a bit cooler throughout the rest of the week thanks to the cold front. Another chance for rain will return Friday night into Saturday morning.