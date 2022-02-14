KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Tuesday

Temperatures will cool down overnight into the 20s as clear skies continue. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will also be very breezy tomorrow with gusts up to 35 mph.
Temperatures will stay on the milder side Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible. The rain will mainly be on the lighter side. A cold front will move through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Rain will change over to snow Thursday morning. Some light accumulating snow will be possible. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again through the end of the work week into the weekend.