KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory in effect through noon

Bitter cold temperatures out the door this morning with lows in the single digits. Wind chills feel around 10 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will remain well below average today with highs in the low to mid 20s under mostly sunny skies.
Cold temperatures will stick around on Thursday as the chance for light snow moves into the area. The snow for our area looks to be light with most areas picking up a dusting to possibly one inch in the highest areas. Temperatures will slowly start to warm again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 30s and 40s.